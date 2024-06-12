The Minnesota Vikings have their No. 1 quarterback in place, at least for the start of training camp. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Sam Darnold will occupy the top spot as they head into summer practices.

"I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based on the spring he's had and, really, where he's at in his career and his quarterback journey," O'Connell said.

While the training camp depth chart is far from set in stone, it gives a good indication of how the team's quarterback competition is shaking up.

The Vikings traded up to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and are taking things slow with the rookie, not wanting to give him too much responsibility too fast. They are looking to build his confidence and learn from his mistakes as he moves from college to the NFL. The team has been clear it does not want to rush the process of making him the starter.

McCarthy has been the No. 3 quarterback at practice, behind Darnold and veteran backup Nick Mullens. The Vikings also have 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall in the mix.

Darnold has 56 career starts, going 21-35 in those games, with one start last year for the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold, the Jets' third overall pick in the 2018 draft, played in New York for three seasons before joining the Carolina Panthers. He's racked up 12,064 career yards, 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions through his career.

Minnesota sees Darnold as someone who can legitimately compete against McCarthy and not just as a backup option if the rookie isn't adjusted by the time Week 1 rolls around. McCarthy still has time to prove himself as ready, and with a long offseason ahead, the order on the depth chart could change.