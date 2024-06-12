Jimmy Graham's future in the NFL is still up in the air. The veteran tight end is still mulling whether or not he'll suit up during the 2024 campaign. When asked about playing this season, the 37-year-old told ESPN that he's "not sure yet" but relayed that he will reach out to the New Orleans Saints before making that call.

"I'm gonna reach out to the Saints and figure out what's best, and then make the decision on when it's best for me to retire," Graham said, via ESPN.

After sitting out of the 2022 season, Graham signed a one-year deal to return to the Saints, where he spent the first five years of his career. In 13 games (two starts), he caught six of his seven targets for 39 yards and four touchdowns. He had previously noted that he'd only play for New Orleans if he were to return and that seems to still be the case.

"I don't have any expectations," Graham said. "I just want to make sure when I retire, it's as a Saint, and it's when they want me to. I'll just make sure I give them a call and see exactly when they want me to retire and then I'll end up doing it."

Jimmy Graham NO • TE • #80 TAR 7 REC 6 REC YDs 39 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Currently, Graham is training to row 1,000 kilometers across the Aric Ocean next summer as part of a four-person team. Even with that on the horizon, he didn't rule out the possibility of also playing in the NFL.

"I think anything is possible," he said. "Right now I'm certainly enjoying how my body feels as far as my joints and everything."

Graham is set to turn 38 in November and has 197 regular-season games under his belt. In that time, he established himself as one of the all-time best tight ends. At the position, the two-time All-Pro has the fourth most receiving touchdowns with 89 career scores. Those touchdowns also have him ranked 16th all time among all pass catchers.