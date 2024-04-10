USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens next week, he announced on social media Tuesday. Alexander started his career at Georgia before transferring to USC last offseason. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, Alexander emerged as an impact player for the Trojans during his lone season on campus.

The sophomore posted 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and was one of the few bright spots on a struggling USC defense during a disappointing 8-5 campaign.

Alexander ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 14 overall player in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, edging out Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton. He is projected as the top available player in the portal at a position of high value, though more key players could enter in the coming days.

The Texas native is no stranger to moving. Alexander enrolled at three different public high schools in Texas before finally landing at IMG Academy as a senior. He was a highly recruited player and eventually chose Georgia, where he was viewed by many as the future on the Bulldogs' interior defensive line. Instead, he transferred to USC to help revamp the Trojans' lackluster defense. Now, Alexander is set to join his eighth program in seven years dating back to high school.

Defensive line ranks among the biggest needs across the transfer portal, though Alexander's history of short stays could make major programs wary. Alexander will also be eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, so any addition could be a one-year rental. Among national contenders, Oregon and Florida State have holes to fill. Ironically, Georgia could use an upgrade inside, though the history may make a reunion unlikely.

If Alexander wants to move closer to home, almost every major Texas program could use upgrades inside. Texas A&M recruited Alexander hard out of high school and lost a few key playmakers in the portal, including Walter Nolen. Texas lost the top interior combo in college football, though Steve Sarkisian might prove averse to taking the risk with Alexander. Metroplex schools SMU and TCU have consistently taken swings in the portal and would happily make a pitch.