Four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, the brother of Jets QB Zach Wilson, announced his commitment to Utah Wednesday evening. The younger Wilson chose the Utes over a group of finalists that included Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and, of course, rival BYU, where Zach was a three-year starter before being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With his commitment, the younger Wilson becomes the fourth prospect to join Utah's 2024 recruiting class.

"I've been a Utah fan since I could remember and then we made that flip with Zach, who did his thing," Isaac told 247Sports' Blair Angulo. "But now I'm excited to do my thing, go back to our roots and go back to where my dad played. I couldn't be more excited to be committed to Utah."

Wilson's dad, Mike, played defensive line at Utah from 1993-94, when current Utes coach Kyle Whittingham was the defensive line coach. 247Sports ranks Wilson, a product of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High School, as the No. 14 quarterback in his class and the No. 2 player in the state of Utah.

Wilson told Angulo that Utah's ability to develop quarterbacks was a big selling point. Cameron Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after he was named the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

"I really like their offense," Wilson said of Utah. "They really spread things out and, when you dive into the Xs and Os of everything they do, you can really see that they are an NFL caliber offense. They go under center, they spread out and give different looks that makes them really dynamic. I'm excited to be playing quarterback in that system.

"The coaches have been telling me that getting a QB like me is big and everything else recruiting wise will begin to roll," he continued. "I'm recruiting more athletes and more players that want to play here. That just excites me."