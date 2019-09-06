Utah vs. N. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Utah vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Utah (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Utah 1-0-0; N. Illinois 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Utah 9-5-0; N. Illinois 8-6-0;
What to Know
Utah will take on N. Illinois at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory.
The Utes had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They strolled past BYU with points to spare, taking the matchup 30-12. No one put up better numbers for the Utes than RB Zack Moss, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 181 yards and 1 touchdown on 29 carries.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Illinois State, winning 24-10.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Utes were fifth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 100.3 on average. As for the Huskies, they ranked second in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 50 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - N. Illinois 6 vs. Utah 17
