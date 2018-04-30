Virginia Tech assistant resigns after using recruiting trips to have extramarital affair
Galen Scott was promoted to co-defensive coordinator this offseason
Virginia Tech co-defensive coordinator Galen Scott resigned from his position Friday after admitting that he used recruiting trips to pursue an extramarital affair. Scott, who has been at Virginia Tech the last two seasons, was just promoted to co-defensive coordinator this offseason.
"I want to thank Coach [Justin] Fuente for the opportunity to serve on his staff both here at Virginia Tech and at Memphis," Scott said in a release via the school. "After much reflection and conversation, I felt now was the time to step away from football and focus on my family."
Scott had recently come under fire following a report from the Richmond Times Dispatch. The paper obtained an email sent to administrators at Virginia Tech revealing Scott had used recruiting trips to maintain a romantic relationship -- one Scott admitted to in a statement to the Roanoke Times.
"I made a mistake, and I have to take responsibility for that," Scott said. "I did some things that I want to apologize to my wife for and my family for, and I need to make sure I make that right by just being around for them and being the best father and person I can be."
After talking about the situation with Fuente, Scott said the two agreed he should resign from his position. Scott came to Virginia Tech with Fuente after serving as his defensive coordinator at Memphis.
