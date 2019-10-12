Virginia Tech vs. Rhode Island: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech (home) vs. Rhode Island (away)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 3-2-0; Rhode Island 1-4-0

What to Know

Virginia Tech will take on Rhode Island at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia Tech has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, the Hokies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-35 victory over Miami (Fla.). QB Hendon Hooker had a stellar game for the Hokies as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on 16 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Hooker didn't help his team much against Duke two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They had just enough and edged out Brown 31-28. The over/under? 59. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

This next contest looks promising for Virginia Tech, who are favored by a full 25.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-4 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Virginia Tech to 3-2 and Rhode Island to 1-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hokies and Rhode Island clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Rams.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.