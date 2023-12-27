The Virginia Tech Hokies will try to take advantage of a diminished opponent Wednesday when they face the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Military Bowl. The Hokies (6-6) won four of their final six games to earn a bowl bid and come into the matchup in Annapolis, Md., off their best offensive game of the season. The Green Wave (11-2) saw a 10-game win streak snapped in the American Athletic Conference Championship, a 26-14 loss to SMU. They have lost head coach Willie Fritz to Houston since then, and key players on both sides of the ball have opted out, entered the transfer portal or are injured. The Hokies dominated rival Virginia 55-17 in their last game to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wednesday's kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44, according to SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Virginia Tech vs. Tulane:

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane spread: Hokies -10.5

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane over/under: 44 points

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane money line: Hokies -396, Green Wave +308

VT: Is 8-9 ATS in its past 17 as a favorite.

TUL: Is 9-7 ATS as an underdog since 2020.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies should be eager to close out their first winning season since 2019 and earn their first bowl victory since 2016. They are in much better roster shape than the Green Wave, who will be missing the heart of their offense. The Hokies defense will be able to key on the running game, and Tulane's Makhi Hughes was held under 100 rushing yards in two of the past three games. The Hokies had 38 sacks, ninth-most in the nation, and an inexperienced Tulane QB will be vulnerable.

The offense that put up a season-high 55 points against Virginia will be almost intact. That means quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten will take turns trying to exploit an undermanned defense. Drones threw for 1,993 yards and 15 TDs, with three interceptions, and rushed for 642 and four TDs. Tuten rushed for 727 yards (4.7 per carry) and eight TDs. Receivers Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane combined for 1,191 yards and 14 TDs.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave will count on defense, and while some top players opted out, it was an opportunistic unit all season. Tulane tied for third in FBS with 17 interceptions and had 34 sacks, tied for 23rd. Cornerback Lance Robinson (four interceptions) and safety Kam Pedescleaux (two) will be looking to make some plays in the secondary. There also should be enough pieces up front for what was a top-10 unit against the run overall this season (93.5 yards per game).

The offense, led by quarterback Michael Pratt and receiver Chris Brazzell II, scored almost 27 points per game. But they are both out, so it could come down to the running game. The good news is, the Green Wave averaged just under 157 rushing yards per game, and top option Hughes is expected to play. The freshman rushed for 1,290 yards, ranking 13th in FBS, and scored seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 per carry and had 18 runs of at least 15 yards.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points.

The model says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations.