Who's Playing

Virginia @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 5-4; Virginia Tech 4-6

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia will be strutting in after a win while the Hokies will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: Virginia Tech lost to the Clemson Tigers last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 45-10. Virginia Tech was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Braxton Burmeister had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 127 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Virginia was hampered by 110 penalty yards against the Boston College Eagles last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Virginia walked away with a 43-32 victory. Their QB Brennan Armstrong was on fire, passing for one TD and 287 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 130 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Armstrong has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Cavaliers. K Brian Delaney delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Hokies going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Virginia Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Virginia Tech is now 4-6 while Virginia sits at 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech comes into the contest boasting the fifth most sacks in the nation at 32. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.