Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Virginia 3-6

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers are 1-5 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Pitt at noon ET Nov. 12 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia was close but no cigar last week as they fell 31-28 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The losing side was boosted by QB Brennan Armstrong, who accumulated 232 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 64 yards.

Meanwhile, Pitt was able to grind out a solid victory over the Syracuse Orange last week, winning 19-9. Pitt can attribute much of their success to RB Rodney Hammond Jr., who rushed for one TD and 124 yards on 28 carries. This was the first time Hammond Jr. has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Panthers' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed 'Cuse's offensive line to sack QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson six times for a total loss of 27 yards. Leading the way was DL Deslin Alexandre and his 2.5 sacks. Alexandre now has 4.5 sacks this year.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Virginia is now 3-6 while the Panthers sit at 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia ranks eighth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 30 on the season. Pitt is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 11th most sacks in the nation at 29. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last six games against Virginia.