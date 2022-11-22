Virginia's rivalry game at Virginia Tech scheduled for Nov. 26 has been canceled as the school continues to mourn three Cavalier football players killed in a Nov. 13 on-campus shooting.

The Cavaliers previously canceled their Nov. 19 matchup against Coastal Carolina after Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were fatally shot by a former Virginia football player while returning from a field trip. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, underwent two surgeries after being shot and was released on the hospital Monday. Another student, Marlee Morgan, was treated at the hospital and released.

Chris Jones, who has been identified as the lone gunman, faces multiple felony charges.

"They're really just trying to process everything that happened, and all the questions that I've gotten for the most part is, 'OK, coach, how do we move forward? What's the next step in this process,'" said Virginia coach Tony Elliott on Nov. 15. "I think the guys are on the road to healing, but it's going to take some time. Our approach is to keep them together as much as we possibly can to make sure we have eyes on them, because nothing can prepare you for this situation, and we just want to be there to support the guys."

The cancelation of the Commonwealth Cup snaps a streak of annual matchups dating back to 1970 and will end both programs' respective seasons. Virginia ends Elliott's first season at 3-7, while Virginia Tech finishes 3-8 with its last game coming in Week 12 in a 23-22 win over Liberty.