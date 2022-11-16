Virginia's game against Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled following the shooting death of three Virginia football players on Sunday, the school announced Wednesday. A decision on the team's season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 has not been made.

The decision comes amid a tragic week for the Cavaliers, who lost Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry in the act of on-campus violence. Another player, Mike Hollins, underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday after he was also shot in the incident. Former UVA walk-on Chris Jones has been charged in the killings.

"They're really just trying to process everything that happened, and all the questions that I've gotten for the most part is, 'OK, coach, how do we move forward? What's the next step in this process,'" Virginia coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday. "I think the guys are on the road to healing, but it's going to take some time. Our approach is to keep them together as much as we possibly can to make sure we have eyes on them, because nothing can prepare you for this situation, and we just want to be there to support the guys."

Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue and coach Jamey Chadwell released statements affirming Virginia's decision.

"Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims' families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville," Chadwell said. "While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play. Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA."