The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 team on Tuesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Oklahoma State, which made it to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, leads the way with six players on the list, including the only unanimous selection in running back Ollie Gordon II. 

Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, was also named preseason Offensive Player of the Year. On the other side of the ball, Colorado star Travis Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. The two-way athlete recorded 30 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in just nine games last season. 

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, and defensive lineman BJ Green II also earned spots on the All-Big 12. But Arizona's five selections pace all of the Big 12's newcomers entering the 2024 season and rank second among the league's 16 schools. 

Even though it was picked to finish second in the preseason Big 12 media poll, Kansas State is one of five schools without a player on the All-Big 12 team. The Wildcats' in-state rival Kansas produced two of three defensive back nods in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson. 

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB 

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado

RB

Ollie Gordon II

Oklahoma State

RB

Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech

FB

Stevo Klotz

Iowa State 

WR 

Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona

WR

Kobe Hudson

UCF

WRJayden HigginsIowa State

WR

Brennan Presley

Oklahoma State

TE

Brant Kuithe

Utah 

OL

Jonah Savaiinaea

Arizona

OL 

Luke Kandra

Cincinnati

OL

Dalton Cooper

Oklahoma State

OL

Joe Michalski

Oklahoma State

OL

Wyatt Milum

West Virginia

All-Big 12 Defense 

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

Tyler Batty

BYU

DL

Dontay Corleone

Cincinnati

DL

BJ Green II

Colorado

DL

Lee Hunter

UCF

DL

Junior Tafuna

Utah

LB

Jacob Manu

Arizona

LB

Nick Martin

Oklahoma State

LB

Collin Oliver

Oklahoma State

DB

Tacario Davis

Arizona

DB

Travis Hunter

Colorado

DB

Jeremiah Cooper

Iowa State

DB

Cobee Bryant

Kansas

DB

Mello Dotson

Kansas

All-Big 12 Special Teams 

PositionPlayerSchool

PK

Tyler Loop

Arizona

P

Jack Bouwmeester

Utah

KR/PR

Drae McCray

Texas Tech