The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 team on Tuesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Oklahoma State, which made it to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, leads the way with six players on the list, including the only unanimous selection in running back Ollie Gordon II.

Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, was also named preseason Offensive Player of the Year. On the other side of the ball, Colorado star Travis Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. The two-way athlete recorded 30 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in just nine games last season.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, and defensive lineman BJ Green II also earned spots on the All-Big 12. But Arizona's five selections pace all of the Big 12's newcomers entering the 2024 season and rank second among the league's 16 schools.

Even though it was picked to finish second in the preseason Big 12 media poll, Kansas State is one of five schools without a player on the All-Big 12 team. The Wildcats' in-state rival Kansas produced two of three defensive back nods in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.

All-Big 12 Offense

Position Player School QB Shedeur Sanders Colorado RB Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State WR Tetairoa McMillan Arizona WR Kobe Hudson UCF WR Jayden Higgins Iowa State WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State TE Brant Kuithe Utah OL Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati OL Dalton Cooper Oklahoma State OL Joe Michalski Oklahoma State OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia

All-Big 12 Defense

Position Player School DL Tyler Batty BYU DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DL BJ Green II Colorado DL Lee Hunter UCF DL Junior Tafuna Utah LB Jacob Manu Arizona LB Nick Martin Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State DB Tacario Davis Arizona DB Travis Hunter Colorado DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State DB Cobee Bryant Kansas DB Mello Dotson Kansas

All-Big 12 Special Teams