The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 team on Tuesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Oklahoma State, which made it to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, leads the way with six players on the list, including the only unanimous selection in running back Ollie Gordon II.
Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, was also named preseason Offensive Player of the Year. On the other side of the ball, Colorado star Travis Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. The two-way athlete recorded 30 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in just nine games last season.
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, and defensive lineman BJ Green II also earned spots on the All-Big 12. But Arizona's five selections pace all of the Big 12's newcomers entering the 2024 season and rank second among the league's 16 schools.
Even though it was picked to finish second in the preseason Big 12 media poll, Kansas State is one of five schools without a player on the All-Big 12 team. The Wildcats' in-state rival Kansas produced two of three defensive back nods in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.
All-Big 12 Offense
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Shedeur Sanders
Colorado
RB
Ollie Gordon II
Oklahoma State
RB
Tahj Brooks
Texas Tech
FB
Stevo Klotz
Iowa State
WR
Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona
WR
Kobe Hudson
UCF
|WR
|Jayden Higgins
|Iowa State
WR
Brennan Presley
Oklahoma State
TE
Brant Kuithe
Utah
OL
Jonah Savaiinaea
Arizona
OL
Luke Kandra
Cincinnati
OL
Dalton Cooper
Oklahoma State
OL
Joe Michalski
Oklahoma State
OL
Wyatt Milum
West Virginia
All-Big 12 Defense
|Position
|Player
|School
DL
Tyler Batty
BYU
DL
Dontay Corleone
Cincinnati
DL
BJ Green II
Colorado
DL
Lee Hunter
UCF
DL
Junior Tafuna
Utah
LB
Jacob Manu
Arizona
LB
Nick Martin
Oklahoma State
LB
Collin Oliver
Oklahoma State
DB
Tacario Davis
Arizona
DB
Travis Hunter
Colorado
DB
Jeremiah Cooper
Iowa State
DB
Cobee Bryant
Kansas
DB
Mello Dotson
Kansas
All-Big 12 Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|School
PK
Tyler Loop
Arizona
P
Jack Bouwmeester
Utah
KR/PR
Drae McCray
Texas Tech