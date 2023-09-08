Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-0, Wake Forest 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Vanderbilt have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt strolled past Alabama A&M with points to spare, taking the game 47-13. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when the QB airs it out for 184 more yards than the opposition, a fact Wake Forest proved on Thursday. They took their match against Elon 37-17. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

QB Mitch Griffis looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns on 30 attempts. Griffis wound up with a passer rating of 181.8. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from WR Jahmal Banks, who scored a touchdown off of 108 receiving yards.

Special teams was a major factor in the game and racked up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of K Matthew Dennis: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Vanderbilt will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt came up short against Wake Forest in their previous matchup last September, falling 45-25. Can Vanderbilt avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 10-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.