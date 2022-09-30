A pair of high-powered offensive units will collide Friday when the Washington Huskies meet the UCLA Bruins a battle of unbeaten Pac-12 clubs that will have a major impact on the conference title chase. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl. The new-look Huskies (4-0) are averaging 44 points per game behind coach Kalen DeBoer's versatile attack, while Chip Kelly's experienced Bruins (4-0) aren't far behind at 41.8 points per contest. The Bruins won 24-17 at Washington last year and have taken 11 of the last 15 in this rivalry.

The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 64.5 in the latest Washington vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any UCLA vs. Washington picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Washington and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. UCLA:

Washington vs. UCLA point spread: Washington -2.5

Washington vs. UCLA over/under: 64.5 points

Washington vs. UCLA money line: Washington -145, UCLA +122

UW: The Huskies are 4-1 against the spread following a straight-up victory.

UCLA: The Bruins are 5-2 ATS at home in the last seven meetings in this rivalry

Washington vs. UCLA picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Washington can cover

While DeBoer was at Fresno State, he developed a reputation as a giant killer of sorts as the Bulldogs pulled off numerous victories against heavily favored Power Five programs. One such triumph came last year in a 40-37 Week 4 win at UCLA as a nearly two-touchdown underdog. The Bulldogs also narrowly missed pulling an upset at Oregon, leading most of the way before falling 31-24.

This feat should give his team confidence that DeBoer knows not only how to prepare for UCLA but has experience winning in the Rose Bowl, which is rare for the Washington program. Since 2000, the Huskies have won just once at UCLA, in 2018 under former coach Steve Sarkisian.

"It's just always a lesson to keep fighting, keep playing. It's never over till it's over," DeBoer told the media this week. "That game doesn't mean anything to this team. But those are things that just continue to give you that fighting mentality as a coach. Our guys are probably aware of the experience we went through."

Why UCLA can cover

Although a big part of the UCLA fan base had grown impatient with Kelly, who once led Oregon to a national title-game appearance, it appears the veteran coach has finally put together a Pac-12 contender.

The Bruins are led by fifth-year senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a coveted recruit who has seen his time with the Bruins marked by injuries and inconsistency. But the dual-threat quarterback has had no such issues this season and has led a diverse offense with 896 passing yards on a 74.8% completion rate with eight touchdowns against one interception. He has added 170 rushing yards and two more scores.

UCLA racked up 515 yards of offense in last week's 45-17 drubbing of Colorado with a nearly even split of rushing and passing production. One-time Michigan starter Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards on just nine carries for three touchdowns.

How to make UCLA vs. Washington picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 62 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.