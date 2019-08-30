WATCH: Alabama coach Nick Saban goes on short rant about trash talk, apologizes

Saban is mad and Alabama hasn't even played a game yet

No. 2 Alabama hasn't even played a game yet, but coach Nick Saban is already in mid-season rant form. He sounded off about players who do trash talking on the field during his Thursday night radio show called "Hey Coach."

"I tell our players, if you want to talk s--- to the other team, join the god damn debate team," he said.

Of course, he immediately followed it up with an apology. 

"I'm really sorry for using the Lord's name in vain, but I just get really hot about what I see in sports that we promote in the media and in every other way that really is not a good thing," he said. "That's not what we are trying to accomplish in what we do."

Here's a look at the video of the rant.

Here's a brief reminder: Alabama hasn't taken the field in a real football game since last season's College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Clemson. Saban is a master at speaking to his team through the media, so it's a safe bet that this mini-rant is directed at things that he saw in fall camp.

The Crimson Tide will open the season vs. Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

