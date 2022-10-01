Who's Playing

Citadel @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Citadel 1-2; Appalachian State 2-2

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the Citadel Bulldogs to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Appalachian State is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

Last week, the Mountaineers were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the James Madison Dukes 32-28. Appalachian State was up 28-10 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Citadel was not quite the Mercer Bears' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Citadel took a 17 to nothing bruising from Mercer.

This next contest looks promising for Appalachian State, who are favored by a full 40 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Mountaineers at 2-2 and the Bulldogs at 1-2. Neither Appalachian State (1-0 after losses) nor Citadel (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 40-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 35.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.