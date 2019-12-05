Watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Appalachian State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Appalachian State 11-1; Louisiana 10-2
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Louisiana and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Louisiana skips in on six wins and Appalachian State on four.
It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but the Ragin' Cajuns made off with a 31-30 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.
A well-balanced attack led Appalachian State over the Troy Trojans every single quarter on their way to victory. Appalachian State took their contest with ease, bagging a 48-13 victory over Troy. QB Zac Thomas had a stellar game for the Mountaineers as he passed for 326 yards and four TDs on 34 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Thomas this season.
Their wins bumped the Ragin' Cajuns to 10-2 and the Mountaineers to 11-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin' Cajuns come into the matchup boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the league at 40. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 57 overall touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last five years.
- Oct 09, 2019 - Appalachian State 17 vs. Louisiana 7
- Dec 01, 2018 - Appalachian State 30 vs. Louisiana 19
- Oct 20, 2018 - Appalachian State 27 vs. Louisiana 17
- Dec 02, 2017 - Appalachian State 63 vs. Louisiana 14
- Oct 12, 2016 - Appalachian State 24 vs. Louisiana 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Appalachian State 28 vs. Louisiana 7
-
