Watch Buffalo vs. Toledo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Buffalo vs. Toledo football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Toledo (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 5-5; Toledo 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. Buffalo and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UB Stadium. Buffalo is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Bulls were close but no cigar last week as they fell 30-27 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Buffalo was up 24-6 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Toledo was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. Toledo fell just short of NIU by a score of 31-28. WR Bryce Mitchell and QB Eli Peters were two go-getters for the Rockets despite the defeat. The former caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs, while the latter passed for 300 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts. Peters' performance made up for a slower matchup against Kent State three weeks ago.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo enters the matchup with only 88.4 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. But Toledo comes into the matchup boasting the 14th most rushing yards per game in the league at 245.7. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.49
Odds
The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Buffalo 31 vs. Toledo 17
-
