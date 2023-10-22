Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Baylor 3-4, Cincinnati 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing at home against the Baylor Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Cincinnati's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 30-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa State. Cincinnati didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Baylor gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 39-14 walloping at the hands of Texas Tech. Baylor was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The losses dropped Cincinnati to 2-5 and Baylor to 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 2-5.

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.