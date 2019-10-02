Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1-0; UCF 4-1-0

What to Know

Cincinnati is 1-3 against UCF since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. An American Athletic battle is on tap between Cincinnati and UCF at 8 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

The Bearcats ran circles around Marshall last week, and the extra yardage (523 yards vs. 242 yards) paid off. Cincinnati steamrolled Marshall 52-14. QB Desmond Ridder had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Ridder ended the game strong with a streak of ten complete passes.

Meanwhile, UCF was successful in their previous meeting against Connecticut, and they didn't afford Connecticut any payback this time around. UCF took their matchup with ease, bagging a 56-21 win over Connecticut. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42 to nothing.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 3-1 and UCF to 4-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 167. But the Knights enter the contest with 336 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a 4-point favorite against the Bearcats.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.