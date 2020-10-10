Who's Playing

No. 7 Miami (FL) @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Miami (FL) 3-0; Clemson 3-0

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Miami (FL) and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect three-game season.

The Hurricanes ran circles around the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (517 yards vs. 289 yards) paid off. Miami (FL) steamrolled past FSU 52-10 at home. That 42-point margin sets a new team best for Miami (FL) on the season. Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 267 yards on 40 attempts in addition to picking up 65 yards on the ground.

A well-balanced attack led Clemson over the Virginia Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Tigers had enough points to win and then some against Virginia, taking their game 41-23. Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for three TDs and 329 yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground, and RB Travis Etienne, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for one TD and 114 yards.

Miami (FL) is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) comes into the matchup boasting the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation at nine. But Clemson has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll see if their defense can keep the Hurricanes' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

