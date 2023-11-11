Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Texas State 6-3, Coastal Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Texas State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas State Bobcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Texas State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Even though Texas State has not done well against Georgia Southern recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Texas State was the clear victor by a 45-24 margin over Georgia Southern. The over/under was set at 69 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Texas State can attribute much of their success to TJ Finley, who threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Joey Hobert, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina entered their tilt with Old Dominion with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Coastal Carolina secured a 28-24 W over Old Dominion on Saturday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 51.5 point over/under.

Ethan Vasko went supernova for Coastal Carolina, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.1 yards per carry, and also throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown. Vasko's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Coastal Carolina was down by three with only one minute and 24 seconds left when they drove 78 yards for the winning score. Vasko hit Sam Pinckney from 14 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Texas State's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Coastal Carolina, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Bobcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 200.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Chanticleers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 167.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Texas State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Texas State.

Nov 20, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 35 vs. Texas State 21

Nov 28, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 49 vs. Texas State 14

Nov 30, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 24 vs. Texas State 21

Oct 28, 2017 - Texas State 27 vs. Coastal Carolina 7

Injury Report for Coastal Carolina

Jarrett Guest: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Grayson McCall: out (Head)

Tyson Mobley: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Texas State