WATCH: College football player expelled after striking coach on sideline
Tennessee State announced that it supports the coach following the incident
A Tennessee State football player has been expelled after an violent altercation with a coach on the sideline this weekend during the team's 23-20 win against Southeast Missouri State.
The incident, caught on camera and shared by The Tennessean, appears to show senior defensive end Latrelle Lee punching strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone in the head.
University officials confirmed head coach Rod Reed dismissed Lee from the sideline immediately, and on Monday, it was announced that the 22-year-old senior had been expelled from school.
"We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students," Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips said in a prepared statement. "We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him."
Greenstone, a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt from 2007-11, was named TSU's strength and conditioning coach in 2016 and serves as the "get back" coach for the sideline. According to the Tennessean, Greenstone was walking down the sideline telling players get back up while the offense was on the field just prior to the incident.
-
Miami's rebirth is Richt's vindication
A back-to-basics approach has Richt relaxed and the Canes in the national title hunt
-
Gruden's odds for Tennessee HC jump
But don't count out Mike Norvell, Chip Kelly or Les Miles
-
9 games decide College Football Playoff
With just three weeks left, nine teams are fighting for four spots in the College Football...
-
College football odds, picks for Week 12
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 game 10,000 times with surprising resu...
-
Report: Jets DC interests Tennessee
Rodgers played on two SEC Championship teams during four years at Tennessee
-
LOOK: Ohio State's white alternates
If it snows in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes may have an advantage
Add a Comment