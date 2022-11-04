Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Connecticut

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-7; Connecticut 4-5

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to square off in an FBS Independents matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Huskies have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

UConn bagged a 13-3 victory over the Boston College Eagles last week. No one had a standout game offensively for UConn, but QB Zion Turner led the way with one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments was Joly's 62-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

UConn's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

There was early excitement for UMass after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the New Mexico State Aggies who ended up claiming the real prize. UMass took a 23-13 hit to the loss column. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Kay'Ron Adams, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

This next game looks promising for the Huskies, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

UConn's win brought them up to 4-5 while the Minutemen's loss pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UConn enters the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for 15th in the nation. UMass is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for 38th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.