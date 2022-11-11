Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Duke

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-7; Duke 6-3

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Duke was able to grind out a solid victory over the Boston College Eagles last Friday, winning 38-31. Duke's QB Riley Leonard did his thing and passed for one TD and 158 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 96 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Leonard's 60-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech missed a PAT kick in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Hokies or Georgia Tech, but it was the Yellow Jackets snatching the 28-27 victory. QB Grant Wells had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 164 yards passing.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duke, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Duke's victory brought them up to 6-3 while Virginia Tech's loss pulled them down to 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. As for the Hokies, they come into the matchup boasting the 27th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last seven games against Duke.