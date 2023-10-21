Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UTSA 3-3, FAU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.53

What to Know

FAU is 2-0 against UTSA since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The FAU Owls will look to defend their home field against the UTSA Roadrunners at 6:00 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. FAU pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite UTSA.

The third road contest was the charm for FAU, as they earned their first road win of the season. They steamrolled past South Florida 56-14 on the road. FAU pushed the score to 42-14 by the end of the third, a deficit South Florida had little chance of recovering from.

Daniel Richardson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns while completing 81.6% of his passes. LaJohntay Wester also helped out with an impressive 123 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, everything went UTSA's way against UAB on Saturday as UTSA made off with a 41-20 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for UTSA.

UTSA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kevorian Barnes, who rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Robert Henry, who rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

UTSA's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his 3.5 sacks.

The victory got FAU back to even at 3-3. As for UTSA, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with UTSA going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be FAU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won both of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 4 years.

Oct 31, 2020 - FAU 24 vs. UTSA 3

Nov 23, 2019 - FAU 40 vs. UTSA 26

Injury Report for FAU

Armani-Eli Adams: out (Lower Leg)

Casey Thompson: Out for the Season (Knee)

Morgan Suarez: Out for the Season (Knee)

Zuberi Mobley: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Justice Cross: out (Knee)

Injury Report for UTSA