Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: North Texas 0-1, FIU 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the North Texas Mean Green at 6:30 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU will be strutting in after a win while North Texas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, FIU dodged a bullet and finished off Maine 14-12.

WR Kris Mitchell had a dynamite game for FIU, finding the endzone on twice on 201 receiving yards. Mitchell's longest reception was for an incredible62 yards. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from QB Keyone Jenkins, who threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, North Texas couldn't capitalize on their home-turf advantage in their season opener. They suffered a grim 58-21 defeat to California on Saturday.

North Texas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Ja'Mori Maclin, who found the endzone twice on 122 receiving yards, and QB Stone Earle who threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts. Maclin's biggest highlight was a 59-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter. TE Xzavior Kautai did his part for the team as well, scoring a TD off of 12 receiving yards.

The Mean Green weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 41 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as California rushed for 357.

FIU will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

FIU suffered a grim 52-14 defeat to North Texas in their previous matchup last November. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

North Texas is a big 12.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

North Texas has won both of the games they've played against FIU in the last 2 years.