A highly coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ when Jurrion Dickey announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. Dickey is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 59 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Oregon is considered the favorite to land Dickey, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. As a multi-sport star at Valley Christian in San Jose, California, Dickey's list of finalists carries a distinct West Coast vibe with the Nittany Lions standing out as the lone finalist outside the Pac-12. Dickey racked up 1,304 yards receiving as a junior in the 2021 season and scored 19 touchdowns while also shining as a safety for his high school squad.

At 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Dickey has been timed as running a 4.58 second 40-yard dash and has a 37-inch vertical jump. Those measurable attributes give Dickey a nice combination of size and athleticism. Here is a more thorough evaluation of Dickey from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary: