Who's Playing

Texas State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Texas State 1-8; Georgia Southern 5-2

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Bobcats are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Texas State has to be hurting after a devastating 38-17 loss at the hands of the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Troy Trojans last week, winning 20-13.

Texas State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern's win lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. Allowing an average of 36 points per game, Texas State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.90

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.