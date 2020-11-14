Who's Playing
Texas State @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Texas State 1-8; Georgia Southern 5-2
What to Know
The Texas State Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Bobcats are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
Texas State has to be hurting after a devastating 38-17 loss at the hands of the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Troy Trojans last week, winning 20-13.
Texas State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Georgia Southern's win lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. Allowing an average of 36 points per game, Texas State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.90
Odds
The Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia Southern have won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.
- Oct 11, 2018 - Georgia Southern 15 vs. Texas State 13
- Oct 29, 2015 - Georgia Southern 37 vs. Texas State 13