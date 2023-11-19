Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Syracuse 5-5, Georgia Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $21.63

What to Know

Georgia Tech has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Georgia Tech started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Clemson. They suffered a painful 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia Tech in their matchups with Clemson: they've now lost nine in a row.

Nobody from Georgia Tech had a standout game, but they got scores from Dontae Smith, Haynes King, and Dylan Leonard.

Meanwhile, Syracuse's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They took down Pittsburgh 28-13.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Garrett Shrader, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Dan Villari, who rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown while picking up 9.1 yards per carry. LeQuint Allen also helped out as he racked up 102 rushing yards.

Georgia Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Syracuse, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Looking ahead, Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Yellow Jackets have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 195.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Orange struggle in that department as they've been averaging 176 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a solid 6-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.

Sep 26, 2020 - Syracuse 37 vs. Georgia Tech 20

Injury Report for Georgia Tech

Sylvain Yondjouen: Out for the Season (Knee)

Leo Blackburn: out (Knee)

Jamie Felix: out (Undisclosed)

Juju Lewis: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Syracuse