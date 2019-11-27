Watch Houston vs. Navy: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Houston vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. No. 24 Navy (away)
Current Records: Houston 4-7; Navy 8-2
What to Know
The Houston Cougars are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Houston and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Navy is surely hoping to exploit.
On Saturday, Houston had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-14 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Houston's only touchdown came from QB Clayton Tune.
Houston's defense was a presence, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Gervarrius Owens and CB Damarion Williams.
Meanwhile, Navy was able to grind out a solid win over the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, winning 35-28. RB Malcolm Perry went supernova for Navy as he rushed for 195 yards and two TDs on 38 carries. Perry didn't help his team much against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 4-7 and the Midshipmen to 8-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 304.9 on average. But the Midshipmen are third worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 103.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Houston have won three out of their last four games against Navy.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 49 vs. Navy 36
- Nov 24, 2017 - Houston 24 vs. Navy 14
- Oct 08, 2016 - Navy 46 vs. Houston 40
- Nov 27, 2015 - Houston 52 vs. Navy 31
-
