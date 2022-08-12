Videos showing coaches granting scholarships to walk-on players have become a trend in the social media era. Well, Maryland took it to a new level on Thursday night, as coach Mike Locksley announced at the Baltimore Ravens preseason game vs. the Tennessee Titans that punters Anthony Pecorella and Colton Spangler are now on full rides as members of the Terps program.

"This is our right of pilgrimage, and every year we come here we give a scholarship out," Locksley said. "And so we've got a guy that has given us great success throughout the last three years -- holder, punter -- we want to put Colton Spranger on scholarship this year."

Pecorella commented on his newfound status as a scholarship athlete in a school release.

"We've been working our asses off together the last four years," Pecorella said. "There's no one more deserving than either of us."

Here's a look at Locksley announcing the news in front of a reported 64,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

The two have split the punting duties for the Terrapins since 2019. Spangler has 87 career punts for an average of 42.1 yards per boot. Pecorella has 74 career punts for an average of 42.0 yards during his three-year career. The two are locked in a preseason battle for the top spot on the depth chart heading into the first game of the season on Sept. 3 vs. Buffalo.

"We've been battling, and this competition has only made both of us better," Spangler said. "From Day 1, we were sharing reps and I knew both of us always wanted to get ahead of each other, but it just brought out a competitive edge in both of us."

Pecorella doesn't anticipate that the two being awarded scholarships will impact their battle.

"I think it's still going to be the same mindset, but it'll be nice to get that check in the mail every month," Pecorella said.

In this day and age of controversy and an ever-changing college athletics landscape, it's nice to see that walk-ons getting scholarships is still a big deal.