Who's Playing

Kent State @ No. 16 Oklahoma

Current Records: Kent State 0-1; Oklahoma 1-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 11-2; Kent State 7-7

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The night started off rough for the Golden Flashes last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-20 punch to the gut against the Washington Huskies. Kent State was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Kent State, but they got scores from WR Devontez Walker and RB Marquez Cooper.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Oklahoma was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the UTEP Miners last week by a conclusive 45-13 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 42-10 advantage. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 233 yards on 23 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Oklahoma's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UTEP's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 40 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 1-0 while Kent State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Sooners' success rolls on or if the Golden Flashes are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.