Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-5, South Alabama 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

South Alabama is 3-0 against Southern Miss since September of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 11:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Southern Miss took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on South Alabama, who comes in off a win.

A well-balanced attack led South Alabama over UL Monroe in every quarter on their way to victory two weeks ago. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that South Alabama blew UL Monroe out of the water with a 55-7 final score. With South Alabama ahead 31-7 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

South Alabama can attribute much of their success to Carter Bradley, who threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Caullin Lacy, who picked up 156 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fifth straight loss. They took a 17-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Old Dominion. Southern Miss didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even if they lost, Southern Miss' defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Averie Habas and his two sacks. Another big playmaker for Southern Miss was Tiaquelin Mims, who managed to return a punt 82-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

The victory got South Alabama back to even at 3-3. As for Southern Miss, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

Looking ahead, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points.

South Alabama beat Southern Miss 27-20 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 18.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last 3 years.