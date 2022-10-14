Who's Playing

Tulane @ South Florida

Current Records: Tulane 5-1; South Florida 1-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.33 points per contest. South Florida and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Florida might have drawn first blood against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, but it was Cincinnati who got the last laugh. South Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 28-24 to the Bearcats. Despite the loss, South Florida got a solid performance out of QB Gerry Bohanon, who passed for two TDs and 139 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 117 yards on the ground. Bohanon's longest run was for 59 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave had enough points to win and then some against the East Carolina Pirates last week, taking their game 24-9. Tulane's QB Michael Pratt did his thing and passed for two TDs and 326 yards on 34 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

South Florida have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 45-14 punch to the gut against Tulane when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -114

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane have won two out of their last three games against South Florida.