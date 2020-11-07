Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 2-4; TCU 2-3

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU earned a 33-31 in their most recent contest in November of last year.

The Horned Frogs beat the Baylor Bears 33-23 last week. TCU can attribute much of their success to RB Darwin Barlow, who rushed for one TD and 117 yards on 16 carries. This was the first time Barlow has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Texas Tech last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 62-28 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas Tech was down 55-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Henry Colombi wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech and threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

TCU's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-4. Allowing an average of 41.17 points per game, the Red Raiders hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.98

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.