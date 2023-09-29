Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: UAB 1-3, Tulane 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

UAB is staring down a pretty large 21.5- point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. UAB is limping into the game on a 3-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, UAB took a serious blow against Georgia, falling 49-21.

Meanwhile, Tulane humbled Nicholls State with a 36-7 smackdown. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-7.

Tulane's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while UAB's defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

UAB is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Get ready for some high-performance offense as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Blazers have been running up some crazy game totals this season, having averaged 28 points per game. However, it's not like the Green Wave struggle in that department as they've been averaging 28.5 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Tulane is a big 21.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last 5 years.