Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: West Virginia 4-3, UCF 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, UCF is heading back home. The UCF Knights and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, UCF was not quite Oklahoma's equal in the second half on Saturday. UCF fell just short of Oklahoma by a score of 31-29.

UCF's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Javon Baker, who picked up 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and John Rhys Plumlee who threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Baker's longest reception was for an incredible 86 yards. Colton Boomer did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored West Virginia last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 48-34 bruising from Oklahoma State. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Garrett Greene, who rushed for 117 yards while picking up 7.3 yards per carry, and also threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

UCF's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-4. As for West Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Looking ahead, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Knights have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 232.4 rushing yards per game (they're ranked fifth in rushing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Mountaineers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 191.4 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

UCF is a solid 7-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.