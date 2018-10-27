Watch USC vs. Arizona St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch USC vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
USC Trojans (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)
Current records: USC 4-3; Arizona St. 3-4
What to Know
Arizona St. will challenge USC on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Arizona St. came up short against Stanford last Thursday, falling 13-20. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Manny Wilkins, who accumulated 353 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
After a string of three wins, USC's good fortune finally ran out. They fell to Utah 28-41. USC were down by 14-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Trojans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
This season, USC are 1-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Arizona State Sun Devils 17 vs. USC Trojans 48
- 2016 - USC Trojans 41 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 20
- 2015 - Arizona State Sun Devils 14 vs. USC Trojans 42
