Watch USC vs. Arizona St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

USC Trojans (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)

Current records: USC 4-3; Arizona St. 3-4

What to Know

Arizona St. will challenge USC on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Arizona St. came up short against Stanford last Thursday, falling 13-20. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Manny Wilkins, who accumulated 353 passing yards and picked up 41 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

After a string of three wins, USC's good fortune finally ran out. They fell to Utah 28-41. USC were down by 14-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.10

Prediction

The Trojans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Sun Devils.

This season, USC are 1-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona St. in the last 4 years.