Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: South Florida 5-5, UTSA 7-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Alamodome. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, South Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Temple, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory.

Sean Atkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he picked up 169 receiving yards. Byrum Brown had a good game as well, finishing with 316 passing yards and two touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, UTSA waltzed into Saturday's contest with five straight wins but they left with six. They put the hurt on Rice with a sharp 34-14 victory. The result was nothing new for UTSA, who have now won three games by 20 points or more so far this season.

UTSA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rocko Griffin, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Frank Harris, who threw for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Rice to a paltry 229 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to UTSA's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. In that department, Trey Moore was the leader with two sacks. Another big playmaker for UTSA was Chris Carpenter, who managed to return a punt 50-yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

The victory got South Florida back to even at 5-5. As for UTSA, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

South Florida will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 16-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's contest: The Bulls have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 190.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Roadrunners struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.7 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

UTSA is a big 16-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 67 points.

