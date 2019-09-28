Watch W. Michigan vs. C. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

W. Michigan (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)

Current Records: W. Michigan 2-2-0; C. Michigan 2-2-0

What to Know

Central Michigan fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Central Michigan and Western Michigan at noon ET at Waldo Stadium. Central Michigan will be seeking to avenge the 35-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 20 of last year.

The Chippewas didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-12 to Miami (Fla.) last week. One thing holding Central Michigan back was the mediocre play of QB David Moore, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 4.34 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, if Western Michigan was riding high off their 57-10 takedown of Georgia State two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Western Michigan took a hard 52-33 fall against Syracuse. If the Broncos were hoping to take revenge for the 55-42 loss against Syracuse the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chippewas are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most penalties in the nation, having accrued 33 on the season. The Broncos have had an even harder time: they are sixth worst in the nation in penalties, with 34 on the season. Don't be surprised if it's a stop-and-go game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.80

Odds

The Broncos are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Chippewas.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

W. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against C. Michigan.

Oct 20, 2018 - W. Michigan 35 vs. C. Michigan 10

Nov 01, 2017 - C. Michigan 35 vs. W. Michigan 28

Oct 01, 2016 - W. Michigan 49 vs. C. Michigan 10

Oct 10, 2015 - W. Michigan 41 vs. C. Michigan 39

Weather

The current forecast: low clouds, with a temperature of 64 degrees.