Through 2 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Washington State Cougars have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but the Cougars are ahead of the Utah State Aggies 6-5. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Washington State offensively yet.

Who's Playing

Utah State @ Washington State

Last Season Records: Washington State 1-3; Utah State 1-5

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 11 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Clarence D. Martin Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 1-3 last-season record, Washington State has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, returning after a rocky 1-5 year, Utah State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars were fourth worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 307 on average. The Aggies experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked seventh worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 135.8 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Washington State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Cougars are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.