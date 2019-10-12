West Virginia vs. Iowa State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 3-2-0; Iowa State 3-2-0

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between West Virginia and Iowa State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia will be home again for the second game in a row.

They scored first but ultimately less than Texas in their contest last week. The Mountaineers fell to Texas 42-31. West Virginia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR T.J. Simmons, who caught seven passes for 135 yards and one TD, and QB Austin Kendall, who passed for 367 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Kendall this season.

Meanwhile, after losing to TCU the last time they met, Iowa State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Iowa State blew past TCU 49-24. The oddsmakers were on Iowa State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 3-2 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers are 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 105 on average. To make matters even worse for the Mountaineers, the Cyclones rank seventh in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 327.6 on average. So the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.73

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 10-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.

Oct 13, 2018 - Iowa State 30 vs. West Virginia 14

Nov 04, 2017 - West Virginia 20 vs. Iowa State 16

Nov 26, 2016 - West Virginia 49 vs. Iowa State 19

Nov 28, 2015 - West Virginia 30 vs. Iowa State 6

Weather

The current forecast: light rain, with a temperature of 54 degrees.