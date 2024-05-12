Despite dealing with a concerning challenge on Lionel Messi late in the first half, Inter Miami stretched their MLS winning streak to five games on Saturday night with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at CF Montreal. Messi was on the wrong end of a tough challenge as the game approached halftime and was on the ground for a couple of minutes to receive medical attention before continuing and playing the full 90 minutes. When Messi waited to get called back onto the pitch by the center referee, Inter found themselves already down 2-0 and in need of a spark.

New signing Matias Rojas did just that, scoring a Messi-like free kick to cut the lead in half.

Before you knew it, the match was level as Luis Suarez would score from a corner just four minutes later before Benjamin Cremaschi completed the comeback just before the hour mark.

Inter Miami entered the game red-hot in attack with 10 goals scored in their previous two games combined, and putting three away north of the border marked their sixth straight MLS game with multiple goals and fifth straight of scoring at least three.

The win sees Inter remain at the top of the Eastern Conference with an 8-3-2 record and 27 points. Montreal, on 12 points with a 3-3-5 record, are just a few points shy of a playoff spot in this early part of the campaign.