Who's Playing

Kansas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas 0-3; West Virginia 2-1

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Kansas and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Jayhawks stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

The afternoon started off rough for Kansas two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 47-7 bruising that they suffered against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kansas was down 44 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 90 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but West Virginia ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 27-21 win over the Baylor Bears. Among those leading the charge for the Mountaineers was RB Leddie Brown, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

West Virginia's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 0-3. Giving up five turnovers, West Virginia had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Jayhawks can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown,, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown,, West Virginia TV: FOX

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.