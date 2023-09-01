Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: South Florida 0-0, Western Kentucky 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Western Kentucky finished last season ranked third in the nation in snagging interceptions, with 19 on the season. South Florida, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 112th with six.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Western Kentucky shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11.5 points. They finished last season with a 9-5 record against the spread.

Western Kentucky ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $645.40. Sadly, South Florida will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 0-10 as such last year.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 11.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 70 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.