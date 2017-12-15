Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Cure Bowl: Picks, odds, live stream, watch online

The Cure Bowl is one of three Conference USA-Sun Belt matchups on the first full Saturday of college football action in the 2017-18 bowl schedule. Georgia State's program is only eight years old, but the Panthers find themselves in a bowl game for the second time in three seasons -- this time with first-year head coach Shawn Elliott. Western Kentucky enters the Cure Bowl coming off three straight bowl wins with a group of seniors that has been among the most successful in program history, but also with a first-year head coach in Mike Sanford.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo.TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines

Western Kentucky: While the Hilltoppers have been one of the most successful Group of Five programs since 2011, this season was a step back from the Conference USA title contention in 2015 and 2016. WKU finished the year with four losses in their final five games, only emerging victorious in a triple-overtime thriller at home against 6-6 Middle Tennessee. This game is a huge spot for Sanford and his staff as they go through the bowl schedule and bowl practices to try and correct issues and reverse the trend of recent results.

Georgia State: Back in the Cure Bowl after a 27-16 loss to San Jose State in 2015, Georgia State is still looking for the program's first-ever bowl win. Elliott has brought a high-energy approach to his first full-time head coaching gig (Elliott was interim coach at South Carolina after Steve Spurrier's midseason retirement) and the Panthers did a good job rebounding from a tough start to the season after losses to FCS Tennessee State and a 56-0 blowout at the hands of Penn State. The Panthers were in the mix for a share of the Sun Belt title in mid-November but finished the season with a pair of losses. So like WKU, the Cure Bowl provides a shot to send this group into the offseason on a high note.

Prediction



Between WKU quarterback Mike White and Georgia State star wide receiver Penny Hart, there is plenty of potential for offensive fireworks in this game, but late in the year these have been two teams that have gone under the number. If you're looking for an angle, I think fading the public's love of points is the play, but if you need a side, I'm going with the team playing for its first-ever bowl victory. The key here for Georgia State is not to fall behind early, forcing them to repeat the late rally that fell short in the 2015 Cure Bowl. Keep the game close and low-scoring, and I think the Panthers can win this battle of first-year head coaches. Pick: Georgia State +6.5