Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Ball State 1-3, Western Michigan 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Things haven't been easy for Western Michigan recently, and their contest on Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They took a hard 49-31 fall against Toledo.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Jalen Buckley and Peny Boone. Buckley had a solid game and rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boone did his best for the losing side, rushing for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Ball State faltered in their match on Saturday. They were pulverized by Georgia Southern 40-3. Ball State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 23-0.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cardinals weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 160 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern passed for 363.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both Western Michigan and Ball State failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Western Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Ball State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs Western Michigan over their last five matchups.

Western Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, winning 37-30. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Ball State's Carson Steele, who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will Western Michigan be able to walk away with two wins in a row? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 1-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ball State.