The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) aim to defend their home field when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) roll into town for a MACtion affair on Wednesday night. The Falcons lead the all-time series 32-20. However, Western Michigan has won the last two games, including a 49-10 blowout victory in 2019.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Falcons at -5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points is 48. Before locking in any Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green:

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green spread: Falcons -5

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green over/under: 48 points

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green money line: Falcons -220, Broncos +180

WMU: Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six Wednesday games

BGSU: Over is 5-0 in Falcons' last five games following an ATS win

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior safety Chris Bacon is an instinctive football player. Bacon has a nose for being around the ball and is a secure tackler. The Georgia native runs from sideline to sideline and can step into the box to help in the run game. Bacon is first on the team in total tackles (50), including 38 solo stops.

Senior linebacker DJ Taylor is a fast difference-maker for the Falcons. Taylor uses angles when attacking the ball carrier in the run game. The Tennessee native is also solid in coverage against running backs and tight ends. He has registered 48 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Junior Corey Crooms is the leading receiver for Western Michigan. Crooms is a fast, quick, and agile playmaker in the open field. He has the moves to make a defender miss in open space while owning reliable hands. The Illinois native leads the team in catches (35), receiving yards (469), and touchdowns (4). On Oct. 15, he snagged five passes for 87 yards and a score.

Senior receiver Jehlani Galloway lines up on the opposite side of Crooms. Galloway runs crisp and smooth routes, allowing him to get in and out of his breaks with ease. The Rhode Island native is second on the team in receptions (24) and receiving yards (329). Galloway has finished with 50-plus yards in three games thus far.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.